Snickers offers to give away 1 million bars if Halloween date is changed

Posted 1:36 pm, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, August 3, 2019

Snickers isn’t so happy about Halloween being on a Thursday and they might have a way to get it changed to Saturday, they said in a tweet.

They vow to give 1 million Snickers bars away if the federal government change the date to Saturday.

Snickers wants 150,000 people to sign their petition and they already have 1 almost 135,000 signatures.

The petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday in Oct. says the change will make a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

