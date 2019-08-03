Snickers offers to give away 1 million bars if Halloween date is changed
Snickers isn’t so happy about Halloween being on a Thursday and they might have a way to get it changed to Saturday, they said in a tweet.
They vow to give 1 million Snickers bars away if the federal government change the date to Saturday.
Snickers wants 150,000 people to sign their petition and they already have 1 almost 135,000 signatures.
The petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday in Oct. says the change will make a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”