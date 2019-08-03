× Officers arrest two attempted murder suspects after Siler City Walmart incident

SILER CITY, N.C — Officers arrested one attempted murder suspect Thursday after an incident in a Walmart and arrested a second suspect Saturday, according to a Siler City Police Department press release.

The incident in the Walmart happened March 4, 2019, the release says.

The first suspect, Carlos Alejandro Cesmas Gomez, was charged with several felonies, including attempted first-degree murder.

The second suspect, Luis Gomez Sesmas, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Carlos Gomez is under a $1.5 million secured bond in the Chatham County Detention Center.