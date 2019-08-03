Neighbors raise over $50,000 to keep disabled man from eviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is feeling the love from his fellow neighbors, WPVI reports.

Everyone along Cherry Circle knows Lamar Harris, who is always there to help neighbors with everyday tasks.

Harris is disabled and with his family gone, he lives alone in the home he grew up in.

Now he's had to face the prospect of losing his house to foreclosure with debt piling up.

But his friends stepped up with a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $50,000 to cover back property taxes.

And a neighbor recently gave Harris a $3,000 donation.

"I've been looking after him for so many years now. He's like part of my family, and I just can't ... I just can't stand by and let anything happen to him," said Tom Brake, Harris' neighbor.

Harris' troubles aren't over yet.

He has to prove to the municipality that he has a plan of how he will continue to pay his taxes going forward.