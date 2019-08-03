× NC pastor arrested, charged with counterfeit felony over $24 million in fake jewelry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Chapel Hill pastor has been arrested and charged after over 3,000 fake Cartier bracelets were found in a church, authorities say, the Associated Press reports.

If the 3,200 bracelets were authentic, their estimated retail value would be $24.4 million.

This is the largest seizure made by Anti-Counterfeit Trademark Task Force agents since the 2004 establishment of the force, state officials say.

JianGang “Frank Lan, 34, is listed as the associate pastor of the Deer Park Community Church where agents searched and found the counterfeit jewelry.

Lan was charged with felony use of a counterfeit trademark.

The Secretary of State’s Office has authority to enforce trademark laws and was acting on a tip it received from the federal Department of Homeland Security.