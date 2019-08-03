× NC bans state funding for conversion therapy for people under 18

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina will not allow state funding to be used for conversion therapy for people under 18, according to an Executive Order Governor Roy Copper signed Friday.

Executive Order No. 97 bans the NC Department of Health and Human Services from using funds for the purpose of conversion therapy.

In a tweet, cooper said conversion therapy has serious health risks, which can subject children to “a dangerous practice.”

Conversion therapy has been shown to pose serious health risks, and we should be protecting all of our children, including those who identify as LGBTQ, instead of subjecting them to a dangerous practice. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 2, 2019

The order says NC is home to approximately 320,000 adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (LGBTQ) and “…being LGBTQ is not a disease, disorder, illness, deficiency, or shortcoming.”

Nearly 700,000 LGBTQ adults in the U.S. have received conversion therapy at some point in their lives, according to a 2018 UCLA study.

Techniques can range from electroshock treatments to institutionalization.

According to the order, “…a recent survey by The Trevor Project found that 42% of LGBTQ youth who have undergone conversion therapy attempted suicide and 57% of transgender…youth who have undergone conversion therapy attempted suicide.”

The Campaign for Southern Equality says NC is the first southern state to enact a policy that protects minors from the practice.