GREENSBORO, N.C. — Both lanes are back open after a multi-vehicle crash closed down the southbound lanes of Randleman Road at Terrell Street Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The crash resulted in minor injuries.

Trafic was being diverted onto Craig Street.

Further details about the wreck have not been released yet.