Man shot in Winston-Salem

August 3, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM. N.C. — A man was shot in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers say they responded to North Carolina Baptist Hospital where Deedward Devon Glenn had been brought for treatment for a gunshot wound.

The release says that Glenn was shot around the CVS parking lot at 3186 Peters Creek Parkway around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene, leaving Glenn with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800

