Lowe's plans to cut thousands of jobs, seeks to outsource workers

Lowe’s announced this week that it will be laying off thousands of workers, WBTV reports.

The layoffs will include maintenance workers, service workers and furniture and grill assemblers.

The company said it’s outsourcing those particular positions to third party companies.

Lowe’s said workers will be given transition pay and a chance to apply for other roles within the company.