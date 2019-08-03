Dashcam video shows officer dragged onto interstate, thrown into traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Dashcam video shows an officer in the Atlanta area being dragged onto a major interstate during a traffic stop and then thrown into traffic.

Police say Dunwoody officers pulled over a driver Thursday for violating Georgia's hands-free law.

As an officer was speaking to the driver, he drove off, but officer Nathan Daley held on.

A second officer got back in the patrol car and followed.

Officer Daley was eventually thrown from the car and onto the interstate.

Police say the driver continued on, hitting other cars before he pulled over and ran off.

Officers chased him down and arrested him.

He faces a series of charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer and trafficking ecstasy.

Officer Daley was treated for injuries at the hospital and is now recovering at home.