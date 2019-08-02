× Two Randolph County inmates charged after fight sends one to hospital with significant injuries

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates are facing assault charges after one was sent to the hospital after a fight, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Tuesday, detention officers at the Randolph County Detention Center responded to a fight in a housing unit.

Inmate Mark Donovan Ray Graham, 25, of Liberty, had been in a fight with Stone Pinehill Lester, 39, of Stokesdale, the release says.

Lester was taken to Randolph Hospital with significant injuries, treated and then released to return to jail, police say.

Graham was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

He has a $10,000 secured bond and a first court appearance set for Friday.

Lester was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and his court date is set for Aug. 12.

Lester was arrested July 14 after he led authorities on a high-speed chase.

Officers say they were told he ate heroin, methamphetamine and Xanax during the chase.