NC sheriff’s office raffles AR-15 rifle to support DARE program, divides residents

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. – Two guns are being raffled off to support Caldwell County’s DARE program and the promotion by the sheriff’s office is getting a lot of attention, WSOC reports.

The Caldwell County School District said upset parents have been calling and emailing since Wednesday night, saying they do not support a gun raffle for a program aimed at keeping children away from drugs.

The sheriff’s office is selling $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win an AR-15 or a Henry Lever Action 22 similar to these rifles.

Officials said the winner must possess a concealed handgun permit or purchase permit, which according to the sheriff’s office, goes beyond what is currently required under North Carolina law.

In a statement, the Caldwell County School District said it is not part of the raffle, but because of DARE it is getting associated with it.

“It gets in the wrong hands and who knows what people may do with something like that,” resident Yancy Bowers said. “To me personally, I don’t think it’s a good message at all.”