SC deputy resigns after report says he ‘slammed’ K-9 to ground ‘multiple times,’ fractures leg

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Newly released X-rays show the fracture a K-9 suffered allegedly at the hands of his handler, according to WYFF.

It’s been six months since Anderson County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Saxon “slammed K9 Magnum to the ground multiple times,” according to an internal affairs memo obtained by WYFF.

The sheriff’s office said Magnum bit Saxon, and then the deputy disciplined the dog in a way that was not in line with department policy.

Saxon resigned two days after allegedly hurting Magnum, and the K-9 has since retired, living in the care of the owner of Anderson County P.A.W.S., an animal shelter.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division finished their investigation, but the state attorney general’s office said there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute.

According to WYFF, the department also expressed “a concern that the illegal use of steroids played a part in the conduct of Deputy Jacob Saxon and the injury of K9 Magnum.”

Saxon refused a test to find out if steroids were a factor, leaving the allegation of steroid use unconfirmed.