North Carolina zoo raising baby Puerto Rican toads before releasing them into the wild

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo have played a huge role in helping to save an endangered toad in the Caribbean.

The zoo's mission is to care for not only the animals that live at the zoo but also wild animals all over the world.

The conservation projects range from large elephants in Africa to these tiny toads that only live in Puerto Rico.

Keepers help raise baby Puerto Rican crested toads in a special holding facility at the zoo.

Once they are big enough, the keepers travel to Puerto Rico to help release them into the wild. These efforts have dramatically increased the population of these toads.

