Man accused of breaking into Randolph County home to assault, injure victim

Posted 12:30 pm, August 2, 2019

Jeremy Scott Robinson

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after allegedly going into a person’s home and assaulting them, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Scott Robinson, 39, of Climax, was arrested on Thursday, more than a week after the initial attack.

On July 21, deputies responded to a reported assault after the victim was taken to an emergency room in Montgomery County.

Deputies learned Robinson entered a home in the Bethel Lucas Road area of Asheboro and assaulted a person, leaving them injured.

A friend, who saw the attack, took the victim to a hospital with “significant injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was later released from the hospital.

The next day, officials issued a warrant for Robinson’s arrest on charges of felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was arrested Thursday and given a $2,500 secured bond.

