Lexington man charged with murder after man shot, killed

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At around 10 p.m. Lexington police officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 209 Federal Street in Lexington.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. Pedro Manzano, 28, of Lexington was pronounced dead by Davidson County EMS.

Nautica Raquan Smith, 23, of Lexington, was arrested after he was served with a search warrant at his home at 104 Lillie Drive. He is charged with murder and was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under no bond.

Investigators said evidence suggests this was not a random act.

“I was on my porch and I heard bam, bam, bam. Three shots,” said Christopher Evans, a neighbor of Jayda’s.

Those three shots took the life of Manzano.

Manzano’s daughter Jayda was across the street at a friend’s house when she heard gunshots, a noise she says they hear so often in the neighborhood that people confuse them for fireworks.

"I'm speechless," she said. "Everybody's speechless because my dad was a good guy."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.