‘I pray that she’s OK’: Greensboro father prays for woman who hit him in wrong-way crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro woman was critically injured in a crash after driving the wrong way on U.S. 29.

At 10:18 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a crash with injuries on U.S. 29 North.

Police said Aline Mitchell, 56, of Greensboro, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord south in the northbound lanes.

Mitchell crashed into a 2007 Ford 500 driven by Wyatt Branson.

“I was going about 40 and she was going about 60,” Wyatt said. “Then all of a sudden ‘boom!’ Dead stop ... pieces went everywhere.”

Wyatt said he crawled out of the car and tried to get to Mitchell to see if she was OK.

“I was awake, my adrenaline was rushing, was pumping so much that I didn’t even know that my leg was broken. I was up walking around trying to check on her,” he said.

Branson also suffered a bruised collar bone and multiple scraps on his hands.

Mitchell suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she is still being treated.

Branson said that he is thankful that he gets to come home and see him two daughters, ages 5 and 2. But, he is still worried for Mitchell.

“I pray that she’s OK and that she pulls through and stays strong,” he said.

Greensboro police have not said what caused Mitchell to drive the wrong way.