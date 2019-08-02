Greensboro woman critically injured in wrong way crash on US 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman was critically injured in a crash after driving the wrong way on U.S. 29.

At about 10:18 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a crash with injuries on U.S. 29 north.

Police report 56-year-old Aline Mitchell, of Greensboro, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord south in the northbound lanes.

Mitchell crashed into a 2007 Ford 500.

Mitchell suffered critical injuries.

The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both people were taken to the hospital.

