Greensboro woman critically injured in wrong way crash on US 29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman was critically injured in a crash after driving the wrong way on U.S. 29.
At about 10:18 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a crash with injuries on U.S. 29 north.
Police report 56-year-old Aline Mitchell, of Greensboro, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord south in the northbound lanes.
Mitchell crashed into a 2007 Ford 500.
Mitchell suffered critical injuries.
The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Both people were taken to the hospital.