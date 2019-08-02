× Graham man charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man is facing child sex charges, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmie Coy Perkins, 71, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On July 10, the sheriff’s office started an investigation into reports of a child being sexually assaulted on multiple occasions since 2016.

Perkins was identified as a suspect. He was arrested on Thursday and given a $50,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.