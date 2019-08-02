Graham man charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

Posted 10:57 pm, August 2, 2019, by

Jimmie Coy Perkins

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man is facing child sex charges, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmie Coy Perkins, 71, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On July 10, the sheriff’s office started an investigation into reports of a child being sexually assaulted on multiple occasions since 2016.

Perkins was identified as a suspect. He was arrested on Thursday and given a $50,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.