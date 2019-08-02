× Eden man wanted on abuse charges after 3-year-old boy found in critical condition

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden man is wanted after a 3-year-old boy was found severely injured, according to police.

Police are looking for Terrance Devon Veal, 36, of Eden. He is charged with felony child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

At about 7:43 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 600 block of Park Avenue.

At the scene, police found the child in critical condition.

The child was taken to a hospital before he was transferred to a trauma unit.

According to police, Veal ran away from the scene after the incident.

Anyone having information is asked to contact Det. Brandon Buckner at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755. For those wishing to remain anonymous, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.