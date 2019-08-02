In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Comcast which plans to open a new Universal park called Epic Universe, Netflix which is working to improve video from viewers on the go and Amazon which is killing its Dash button.
Comcast to open new Universal park called Epic Universe, Netflix works to improve video from viewers on the go and more
-
Survey finds 32% of bankruptcies tied to student loan debt, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency and more
-
Universal Orlando teases major announcement coming Thursday, America’s top corporations invest in solar and more
-
Facebook to announce details of new cryptocurrency, Target may have lost $50 million over register outage and more
-
Coca-Cola and Pepsi push into energy drink market, Boeing may halt production of 737 Max planes and more
-
Duke Energy to use new tech to protect bats, clean energy produces more power than coal for first time in April and more
-
-
Cigarette butts are the most common man-made pollutant, Carnival pledges to curb ocean trash dumping and more
-
Facebook, Google and others face antitrust investigation, Chipotle will charge more if Mexico tariffs go through and more
-
Uber Eats adds ‘dine-in’ option for some customers
-
Raleigh among best places to be a video gamer, NASA to allow tourists to visit International Space Station and more
-
Ride-hailing drivers strike for better pay, Pella plans to open manufacturing facility in Reidsville and more
-
-
Netflix releases action-packed 3-minute trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ season 3
-
You can now buy a house on Amazon, consumers determine the most ‘patriotic’ brands and more
-
Facebook co-founder working with government on how to break up Facebook, Wednesday breaks record for most flights in one day and more