× Chocolate chip cookies recalled for choking hazard from plastic pieces

Cookies sold at Walmart, Target and other stores are being voluntarily recalled due to a possible choking hazard in the packaging, according to the FDA.

Bimbo Bakeries, the cookie’s manufacturer, says the cookies being recalled are the Entenmann’s Little Bites five-pack mini chocolate chip variety and the plastic is not baked into the cookies but could still cause choking.

The recalled product has “Best Buy” dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, the lot code 1350 is to the left of the top of the box and a UPC code of 7203002378 is on the lower right-hand corner on the back of the box.

All recalled products are being taken off of shelves and no other Entenmann’s products are affected.

People who have bought the cookies should not eat them and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.

The company said people with questions can contact them at (800) 984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.