Charlotte restaurant gets C grade after worker caught with arm 'almost down to her elbow' in pot of beans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A health inspector caught a few unsavory moments at a Charlotte restaurant last week.

A North Carolina inspection revealed that Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant in Charlotte got a C and included all the juicy details.

While the inspector was going through the restaurant, they saw an employee mixing beans that were not yet cooked with her hand and arm “almost down to her elbow.”

The inspector reportedly told the woman to use a utensil.

The inspector added that a worker wiped their gloves on the towel around their waist and touched dirty dishes in the dish area before returning to food without ever changing gloves.

The full inspection included 19 other violations, including food kept past the date that it should have been thrown away, raw chicken placed above drinks that were ready to go out and a lack of some of the required food safety records.

The inspector gave the restaurant a rating of 76.50.

FOX8 has reached out to Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant for comment.