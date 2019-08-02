× Boy thrown off Mall of America balcony is out of intensive care

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Landon, the 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a balcony in April at a Mall of America, is no longer in intensive care, according to family’s GoFundMe.

Landon has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal.

“…The injuries and severe complications have now resulted in more than 15 separate medical procedures or surgeries, including surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg, removal of his spleen, procedures for fluid in his lungs and stomach, as well as for facial and skull fractures; and just this past weekend, he had a stent placed in a vein that runs through his liver because of the serious complications he continues to endure,” the family said in a statement.

Emmanuel Aranda was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the attack.

Landon fell more than 40 feet.

“Throughout, your support has lifted each of us and reminded us of the power of God’s love. But our focus must continue to be solely on his recovery and the health of our entire family. Thanks again to each of you for your prayers and best wishes. Please continue to pray for him,” the family said.