Adoptive mother pleads guilty to murdering Erica Parsons in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Casey Parsons pleaded guilty to murdering her 13-year-old adopted daughter, Erica Parsons, on Friday, according to WBTV.

Authorities discovered the skeletal remains of the Rowan County girl in September 2017.

Erica Parsons was last seen in November 2011 but her family didn’t report her missing until July 2013. The Parsons had claimed the girl went to live in Asheville with a woman they believed to be her biological grandmother, but that woman has never materialized.

Erica’s body was found on a property off Moore Road in Chesterfield County, S.C. Her adoptive father, Sandy Parsons, led investigators straight to her body.

Casey Parsons offered her guilty plea to charges of murder and child abuse almost six years to the day since the girl was reported missing, WBTV reports.

Casey Parsons just pleaded guilty to the murder of #EricaParsons and child abuse. This is a plea agreement. She will spend the rest of her life in prison. pic.twitter.com/7atBbvb60H — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) August 2, 2019

The woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

An autopsy report showed that Erica suffered multiple blunt force injuries over a prolonged period of time, and a growth deficit and low bone density show she was malnourished.