Football coaches remember 14-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting at Sussman Park

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A group of football coaches are remembering one of their players killed at a Greensboro park as the new season starts.

Kingmenmireseti Smith played Pop Warner Football for the Gate City Hornets.

The 14-year-old was shot and killed on the basketball court at Sussman Park in July.

"That was one of our own. We consider our kids out here our babies," said Dominique Whitted, a coach for the Gate City Hornets.

The team's coaches are all volunteers. Their goal is to mentor the young kids in their community through sports.

They currently have a football team and cheer squad totaling 120 kids.

"We here trying to keep the kids out of the street, so we try to make it affordable for them to come and join our team. Basically, it's sports before the streets," said Darryl Ramsey, the president of Gate City Hornets.

Whitted says he can't help but question what more he could have done for Smith.

"I felt like, 'Did I do enough?' You know that was one that got by me, did I do enough as his coach," Whitted said.

Whitted remembers the teen always surprising others through random acts of kindness.

He hopes the tight-knit team never has to go through a tragedy like this again.