Young girl on a mission to find father’s killer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A father was killed and his young daughter is now on a mission to find his killer.

Pedro Manzano, 28, died outside his home on Federal street Wednesday night.

Manzano’s daughter Jayda was across the street at a friend’s house when she heard gunshots. It was a noise she says they hear so often in the neighborhood that people confuse them for fireworks.

“I was on my porch and I heard bam, bam, bam. Three shots,” said Christopher Evans, a neighbor of Jayda’s.

Those three shots took the life of Manzano.

“I’m speechless. Everybody’s speechless because my dad was a good guy,” Jayda said.

Jayda said she looked up to her dad.

“He bought me this shirt that says 'Daddy is my superhero,'” Jayda recalled.

Manzano's killer is still on the loose.

“Whoever shot my daddy, we’re going to find him,” Jayda said.

She has taken on a new role for her mom and four siblings.

“My mom is not OK. She’s sad because my dad is not here anymore and he was the support. I’m going to be like the dad to support her and tell her to stay strong because if you don’t tell your mom to stay strong, she’s going to quit,” Jayda said.

Police say this crime was not random but they have not named a suspect. The victim’s family says the killer has spent time at their home before.