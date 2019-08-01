Yorkshire terrier left to die in sealed plastic container outside Pennsylvania animal shelter

PHILADELPHIA – A senior Yorkshire terrier was abandoned outside a Pennsylvania animal shelter, flea-bitten and left to die. Now, according to WIVB, she is getting ready to find a new home.

PSPCA said the dog – that they named Gertie – was left outside in a plastic container with the lid on while outside temperatures were around 90 degrees. WIVB said it’s unclear how long Gertie was in the container before a volunteer discovered her.

“An attentive volunteer saw the container and opened it up to find Gertie inside,” the PSPCA wrote on its Facebook page. “Gertie was covered with fleas and a coating of flea dirt, but otherwise spunky and strong. We named her Gertie because Gertude [sic] means “spear of strength.”

According to WIVB, Gertie is currently underweight at about four pounds. The shelter staff hope to help her put on some weight before finding her a forever home.

They are still looking for the person who abandoned Gertie.