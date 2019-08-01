× Missing 10-year-old Thomasville boy located

Update: Michael Bradford Hall has been located, according to Thomasville police

Prior story

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are searching for a missing boy, according to a news release.

Michael Bradford Hall, 10, was last seen at home on Thursday.

Michael was last seen wearing a black Monster Jam T-shirt and black and green gym shorts. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

He is believed to have his pet dog, a white and tan terrier-Chihuahua mix named “Shoeshine,” with him.

Anyone who knows where Michael is located is asked to call 911 or the Thomasville Police Department at (336) 249-0131.