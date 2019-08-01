Missing 10-year-old Thomasville boy located

Posted 11:08 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26PM, August 1, 2019

Michael Bradford Hall

Update: Michael Bradford Hall has been located, according to Thomasville police

Prior story

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are searching for a missing boy, according to a news release.

Michael Bradford Hall, 10, was last seen at home on Thursday.

Michael was last seen wearing a black Monster Jam T-shirt and black and green gym shorts. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

He is believed to have his pet dog, a white and tan terrier-Chihuahua mix named “Shoeshine,” with him.

Anyone who knows where Michael is located is asked to call 911 or the Thomasville Police Department at (336) 249-0131.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.