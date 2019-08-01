Some Greensboro bus riders upset about route changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a simple request from some Greensboro bus riders: a reliable bus route. It's something they say they just don't have.

Starting Monday, some bus routes will have major changes.

But at the Governmental Plaza in Downtown Greensboro Thursday night, people banded together to show that some of those changes will hurt, rather than help many bus riders.

"I'm normally sitting here at least 30 minutes before a bus comes," said Audrey Lea, waiting for her bus.

They stand and they sit, even in the sweltering heat.

"Probably about 20-30 minutes," said Kylie Ferland, waiting at a different bus stop. "If it's on time."

These people who ride Greensboro Transportation Agency buses tell FOX8 they're used to waiting.

"Everyday. I'm on the bus two to three times a day," Ferland said.

Sometimes they get fed up.

"Sometimes I'll wait and I'll start walking. Then I'll see the bus and I'll stop at the bus stop and get on," Lea said. "Today is hot. So I'm going to sit here and wait for the bus."

To try and fix some of the problems, the Greensboro City Council voted to roll out new changes for bus routes 4, 12 and 13.

"The 12 goes down Elm-Eugene and then up Randleman. They're going to split that, so one goes down one way and one goes down the other," Ferland said.

She, like others who ride Route 12, is hopeful.

"I think it's going to be more efficient because you're not going to have both sides at the same time," Ferland said. "And people who need this side aren't going to have to ride all the way around to come back."

But for those who depend on Routes 4 and 13, it could be a different story.

"They're going to be greatly affected negatively by these changes," Bertram Montgomery said.

Montgomery says he thinks combining the two routes will make things even slower and eliminate stops people use and need.

"It should be expanded. There's a lot of demand," he said. "In my neighborhood, there's a great deal of demand for public transportation."

He's hoping officials see that demand and make changes that the community wants to see.

"A lot of the people making decisions about the bus route changes, they don't ride the bus," Montgomery said. "They have a car. They have access to transportation."