Snow Camp man charged with breaking into home, assaulting 11-year-old girl

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting an 11-year-old girl, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 1:47 a.m. July 3, deputies responded to a breaking and entering on the 100 block of Sylvan School Road.

At the scene, deputies learned an 11-year-old girl had been assaulted during the breaking and entering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies issued arrest warrants for Brandon Scott Oliver, 35, of Snow Camp.

On Wednesday, members of the Special Victims Unit found and arrested Oliver. He was charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies believe he broke into the home with the intention of assaulting the child.

He was taken to the Alamance County Jail and received a $150,000 secured bond.

Deputies say more charges are possible.