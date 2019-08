SARASOTA, Fla. — A sheriff’s office in Florida is warning parents about certain apps after a sting operation to target online predators.

Twenty-five men were arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office as part of Operation Intercept VI.

Following the arrests, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook the “Fifteen Apps Parents Should Know About.”

The sheriff’s office said the apps can be used to prey on children.

Their Facebook post has been shared more than 1,600 times.