Watch live: FOX8’s 2019 Wyndham Championship special

Roof blown off mobile home in Guilford County

Posted 6:39 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50PM, August 1, 2019

(Derek Gilreath/WGHP)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A roof was blown off a mobile home in Guilford County Thursday evening.

It was reported around 5:30 p.m. at a mobile home park on Watlington Road, just north of the Greensboro city limits.

A strong thunderstorm moved through the area from 5-5:30 p.m.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Greensboro Fire Department responded to the scene.

There was at least one person inside when the roof was blown off but no one was injured.

Google Map for coordinates 36.149539 by -79.766705.

Watlington Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.