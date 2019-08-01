× Roof blown off mobile home in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A roof was blown off a mobile home in Guilford County Thursday evening.

It was reported around 5:30 p.m. at a mobile home park on Watlington Road, just north of the Greensboro city limits.

A strong thunderstorm moved through the area from 5-5:30 p.m.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Greensboro Fire Department responded to the scene.

There was at least one person inside when the roof was blown off but no one was injured.

36.149539 -79.766705