Police: ‘Imperative’ that missing, ‘endangered’ North Carolina 4-year-old be found

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl they say is in danger, according to a news release.

Carmen A. Lowe, 23, is accused of violating a custody order and taking her daughter, 4-year-old Aubriana Recinos, out of the state.

The pair were originally reported missing on July 8.

On Thursday, Lowe was taken into custody in New Orleans but Aubriana was not with her.

Fayetteville police believe Lowe traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana after leaving North Carolina.

“Aubriana Recinos is believed to be endangered and it is imperative she is located without delay,” police said.

Anyone with information on where Aubriana is located can call Fayetteville police at (910) 703-9279.