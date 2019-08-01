People sleep outside Mebane Chick-Fil-A to win free Chick-fil-A for a year

MEBANE, N.C. — On Thursday, a brand new Chick-fil-A opened in Mebane, and none were more excited than the people who slept outside the restaurant awaiting the big moment.

Or, more specifically, waiting to win free chicken for a year.

Campers who spent the night outside the new location at 1311 Mebane Oaks Road won a digital offer card with a year of free Chick-fil-A meals at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

That means 52 free meals including a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, a medium order of waffle fries and a medium drink.

The prize only went to the first 100 who registered by 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Guilford County-native Todd Perkins opened the new location after 16 years with the brand. He previously worked as the operator of the Hanes Mall location in Winston-Salem and later the Thruway Shopping Center location before he was awarded the Hanes Mall Boulevard spot where he worked for 11 years.

“Being involved in our community and mentoring our young team members is what is most important to us, so we are thrilled to develop new and existing relationships with the Mebane area,” Perkins said in a news release. “My team and I are incredibly honored to expand our opportunity to serve and bring a new Chick-fil-A to our guests who can enjoy our delicious food and genuine hospitality.”