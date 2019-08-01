Manhunt underway after officer shot multiple times, woman killed overnight in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway, a woman is dead and an officer was taken to the hospital, according to WAGA.
At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers in Dekalb County, Georgia, responded to a report of shots fired in Lithonia.
As officers approached the home, a shooter hiding between two homes opened fire at police.
Police shot back, but one officer was hit multiple times.
He was taken to a hospital where officials determined that he will recover.
SWAT responded to the scene and found a woman inside in critical condition with a gunshot wound. She died at the hospital.
Officers determined the case connects to a domestic dispute, and officers are now searching for Otis Walker, 27, according to WAGA.
Police describe Walker as armed and dangerous.