Manhunt underway after officer shot multiple times, woman killed overnight in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway, a woman is dead and an officer was taken to the hospital, according to WAGA.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers in Dekalb County, Georgia, responded to a report of shots fired in Lithonia.

As officers approached the home, a shooter hiding between two homes opened fire at police.

Police shot back, but one officer was hit multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital where officials determined that he will recover.

SWAT responded to the scene and found a woman inside in critical condition with a gunshot wound. She died at the hospital.

Officers determined the case connects to a domestic dispute, and officers are now searching for Otis Walker, 27, according to WAGA.

Police describe Walker as armed and dangerous.