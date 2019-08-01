WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 14-37-67-47-55 (6)

Manhunt underway after officer shot multiple times, woman killed overnight in Georgia

Posted 6:15 am, August 1, 2019, by

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway, a woman is dead and an officer was taken to the hospital, according to WAGA.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers in Dekalb County, Georgia, responded to a report of shots fired in Lithonia.

As officers approached the home, a shooter hiding between two homes opened fire at police.

Police shot back, but one officer was hit multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital where officials determined that he will recover.

SWAT responded to the scene and found a woman inside in critical condition with a gunshot wound. She died at the hospital.

Officers determined the case connects to a domestic dispute, and officers are now searching for Otis Walker, 27, according to WAGA.

Police describe Walker as armed and dangerous.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.