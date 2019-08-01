Man hit, killed by car in Lexington identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The person hit and killed by a car in Lexington Wednesday night on Winston Road has been identified.

At about 10 p.m. Lexington Police responded to a reported pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Winston near the intersection of Longview Street.

When officers arrived they found a man lying unresponsive in the road. EMS performed life-saving measures but the pedestrian died at the scene.

The person was identified as Magen Hairens, 19, of Lexington.

Hairens was attempting to cross the roadway on foot when he was struck by a motor vehicle that was traveling north on Winston.

The cause of the traffic crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.