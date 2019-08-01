Lexington woman killed in crash on U.S. 64; troopers looking for people who witnessed crash

Posted 5:02 pm, August 1, 2019, by

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed in a crash in Davidson County on Monday, according to a news release from North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 1:26 p.m. on U.S. 64 at the U.S. 52 southbound exit.

The crash involved a white 2002 GMC 2500 Heavy Duty work truck and a white 2007 Nissan Maxima.

Sherry Hoffman Sink, of Lexington, was killed in the crash.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call NCSHP at (336) 249-0247.

