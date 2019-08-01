Incredible dashcam video shows moment plane lands on busy roadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Wash. -- When a small plane made an unexpected landing on a road Thursday morning, a Washington State Patrol trooper just happened to be in the area and caught the whole thing on dashcam.

The KR2 plane's fuel system malfunctioned before it reached Boeing Field, forcing the pilot to make different plans.

The trooper followed the plane as it used Pacific Avenue in Parkland as a runway, coming to a stop just before an intersection.

The pilot and trooper pushed the plane off the road and into a parking lot.

No one was hurt and the landing didn't cause any damage, but it is a story the trooper and other drivers will be telling for a few days.