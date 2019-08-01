Groups protest President Trump’s asylum policy in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On Thursday, those in the refugee community and their supporters protested against President Donald Trump's policy on immigration.

Several community groups held a news conference at noon at Center City Park.

They pushed back against the Trump administration's policy to cut back on the number of refugees who will be able to seek asylum in the U.S.

People at the protest said the policy is un-American.

Last week, a judge in California blocked the Trump administration's policy from taking effect.