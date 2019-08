Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Flooding was reported on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro as storms moveed through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding was reported in the area of East Wendover Avenue and Interstate 40.

Fire units reported several vehicles stuck, according to the NWS.

Damage from the storms was also reported in Greensboro.

A FOX8 viewer sent photos of damage on Central Park Avenue.