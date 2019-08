Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Flooding was reported at Sedgefield Country Club Thursday night as storms moved through.

Troopers said part of the fairway at holes 7 and 8 were underwater.

Our FOX8 crew on the scene also saw flooding holes 15 and 16.

The Wyndham Championship is currently underway at Sedgefield Country Club.

It is unclear if the flooding will impact play tomorrow during round two of the championship.