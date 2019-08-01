Convicted sex offender beaten, drowned in jail cell by cellmate, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted sex offender was beaten and drowned in his jail cell by his cellmate, according to WTLV.

Paul Dixon, 43, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Dixon killed David Oseas Ramirez, 56, in the Duval County jail.

Sources told WTLV that Ramirez was beaten and then drowned in a jail cell toilet.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offender Predator System, Ramirez was jailed in 2013 after he was convicted of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old.

