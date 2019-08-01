Cleanup continues after homes, cars damaged from flash flooding in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As water inched higher and higher into Nicole and Chris Yarbrough's home Wednesday night, they grabbed their pets and headed for the attic.

“The water just came in really fast,” said Nicole, adding that the couple moved into the home on Latham Road just two months earlier.

Flash flooding Wednesday night damaged cars and homes in Latham Park, and other areas around Greensboro. One homeowner reported nearly two feet of water from nearby Buffalo Creek in his home.

Restoration crews brought fans into houses as homeowners took furniture to the curb.

“Most of it’s the floors, so they’re ripping up our carpet now and our wooden floors are covered in a layer of mud,” Nicole said.

Greensboro water rescue crews rescued and evacuated 42 people Wednesday night. One driver told FOX8 she was trying to cross an intersection when her car was swept about 100 feet. Another ended up in Michelle Morar's front yard.

“It was kind of like, is she going to be able to stop? First of all, you never know because it’s water,” Morar said. “You don’t need to be out in water. When it’s flowing water, you don’t need to be driving through it."

Several miles away, renters at Revolution Mill watched as water from the creek rose around their cars.

“In the blink of an eye, it went from just heavy rain to two completely flooded in the parking lot to where I couldn’t even see my tires anymore," said Meredith Turner. "I was up there panicking and there’s nothing you can do.”

Kau Restaurant, Butcher and Bar owner Kayne Fisher credits flood panels first installed last year with keeping his restaurant safe from damage.

“Once it started hitting you can see the creek rising, it went from a creek to a river and then to a lake. But fortunately for us the water went around us, the water came up but it didn’t get in,” he said.

At Colonial Apartments on Montrose Drive, renters said at least seven inches of water came into their homes. They were forced to move out so the complex could begin cleaning and repairing at least two buildings damaged by flooding.

"When I got here my apartment was just a complete mess," one woman said. "It was like mud all over the floor, furniture damaged, the water was already out.”

Renters were told they would be placed in other apartments at the complex while cleanup continues.