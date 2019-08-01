Burlington police searching for man accused of using woman’s photo in fraudulent fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are searching for a man in connection with a fraud case, according to a news release.

David Lynn Gable, 56, of Yanceyville, is suspected of using a woman's picture and claiming it was his daughter and that they needed money for a bone marrow transplant.

Last week, Karen Jaycee Hunter told FOX8 a friend saw the flyer at Tractor Supply in Burlington on Monday. The friend messaged her on Facebook saying the picture looked like her.

“It was me,” Hunter said. “I told her, 'That picture has been in my mom's house for 10 years hanging up.'”

The flyer says her name is "Tammy Wilson" and her dad needs $81,000 to help her get a bone marrow transplant.

“I’m perfectly healthy,” Hunter said. “I’m fine. I don’t know how he got this picture. It was done professionally. I think it was at Sears.”

Nearly 50 people donated to a GoFundMe account listed on the flyer.

“$1,200 and that’s just on the GoFundMe page,” Hunter said.

After reading the comments on the page, Hunter also learned the man has been to multiple locations asking for donations.

Burlington police said they have heard from people in Burlington and Asheboro who donated to the man claiming to be "Tammy Wilson's" father.

Charges against Gable are pending.

Burlington police are asking anyone with information on Gable's whereabouts to call them at (336) 229-3500.

If you donated to the fraudulent fundraiser, contact your local law enforcement to file a report.