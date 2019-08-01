× 28-year-old Lexington man shot, killed

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At around 10 p.m. Lexington Police officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 209 Federal Street in Lexington.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased by Davidson County EMS.

The victim has been identified as Pedro Manzano, 28, of Lexington.

Investigators are actively investigating leads concerning suspect and possible motive, although evidence thus far suggests this was not a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.