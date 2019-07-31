Woman sentenced to 2 years probation in crash that killed Tyler Bova’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah -- With great courage, Tyler Bova stood in court Wednesday seeking justice for his family. The last time Bova had been in Millard County, Utah, was more than a year ago when he lost his parents and younger brother in a car accident.

Jennifer Diamond was sentenced to 24 months probation for her role in the deadly crash, which happened on June 19, 2018, KSTU reports.

In a written statement read in court, Diamond said she had gone out of her lane to pass a car, then never turned back into her own lane.

Prosecutor David Corbett said Diamond was speeding, going around 65 miles per hour at the time, and that she never even put her foot on the brake when she hit the Bovas.

“There have been lots of tears,” said Bova in a video recorded by prosecutors. “But I know all of those tears are from the love people had for y’all.”

Bova was speaking about his two parents and younger brother Haden — his mother, who Bova said taught him how to throw a football while his father inspired him in everything he did.

“You’re my little brother and I love you, fly high Haden,” Bova said.

The injuries sustained from the accident are still healing, including the place where Bova’s seatbelt cut into his stomach.

Supported by braces on his legs and holding onto a cane, Bova stood before Judge Anthony Howell as Judge Howell spoke of his admiration for how Bova has handled his loss.

“By definition, you are a victim in this case,” Howell said. “But I don’t feel like that defines who you are. It’s more appropriate to call you a fighter; to call you a survivor, to call you a hero.”

Tears were shed as Howell continued talking to Bova and then asked Bova what punishment he wants for the woman who crashed into Bova's family.

“I wouldn’t care if she went to jail or not,” Bova said. “For the safety of other people. I don’t want anyone else to get hurt like my family was.”

Howell then turned to Diamond — a woman from Sandy, Utah, in her 40s, who was facing three charges of negligible homicide and one count of reckless driving.

Lawyers debated for a few minutes on whether or not Diamond should be tried at a reckless driving or negligible driving standard.

Howell addressed Diamond saying he believed she truly felt sorry and pain for what she had done -- that any sentence he could deliver would not compare to the punishment she will give herself the remainder of her life.

“You’re about to tell me that she showed no concern for the Bova family at this scene,” said Howell, speaking to Corbett. “I think that that’s inconsistent and that that narrative is damaging for everyone involved.”

Diamond will serve 24 months in probation and in lieu of the $10,000 court fee, Howell instructed Diamond to put the money towards a nonprofit for driving safety.