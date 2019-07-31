Winston-Salem State student back on his feet after crash left him unable to walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- This fall, Jaylen Brown will walk into his senior year at Winston-Salem State University with a new appreciation for every step he takes.

“I didn’t realize how much I didn’t appreciate it,” Brown said.

On Dec. 19, 2018, a head-on collision left Brown with a broken hip socket and a pelvic fracture. He was unable to walk.

“I never lost my faith through none of it,” he said.

On March 5, he took his first steps with his mom filming and overcome with joy.

Brown was hesitant to share his journey at first.

“It was a head-on collision man, it was real traumatic for me,” he said.

But Brown was overwhelmed with messages encouraging him to share his journey.

He had three constants through his recovery. His dad, who brought him to school every day, a scripture, Hebrews 11:1 -- “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” -- and a daily dose of motivation.

“I actually listened to Jadakiss every day, 'We Gonna Make It,' every single day for some reason that stuck to me,” he said.

Brown doesn’t question what he says was God’s timing for a setback in his life.

The accident happened two weeks after he crossed into the Mu Epsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

His line brothers were the first to comfort him.

“This is perfect, they really showed what it’s about to be a part of a brotherhood. Friendship really is essential to the soul and they showed me that first hand,” he said.

And Brown's next step is grad school for physical therapy.

He plans to use his experience to open up his own practice and help people who have been through traumatic experiences.

“This is what happened to me. It’s not the same thing that happened to you but it’s similar and this is what it’s going to take to get better,” he said.