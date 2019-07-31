United Airlines cuts ties with SeaWorld, copycat sites try to take advantage of the Equifax settlement and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses United Airlines which cut ties with SeaWorld, copycat websites that are trying to take advantage of people filing Equifax claims and Apple which was able to hit targets despite poor iPhone sales.
