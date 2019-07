Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A tractor-trailer overturned on a Winston-Salem highway ramp early Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to police, a driver and a passenger were inside when the tractor-trailer overturned on the U.S. 311 north ramp onto Interstate 40 west.

Both people were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The vehicle is blocking a lane, leaving only the left lane open to traffic.

Police advise drivers to use caution in the area and to expect delays.