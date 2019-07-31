× Surgeries go ‘well’ for North Carolina SBI agents after bomb materials exploded during search

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are out of surgery, but one of them remains in critical condition.

They were sent to a hospital after an explosion in Sampson County. Prior to surgery, the SBI reported that the agents are “in good spirits.”

After the Tuesday surgery, one agent was still in critical condition while the other was still stable.

On July 25, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Agent Brian Joy found bomb-making materials during a search.

As the search continued into the next morning, the agents were working to render the materials safe when they exploded.

Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill in critical condition.

Luper was later transported to the burn center as well in stable condition.

SBI revealed Monday that Joy suffered third-degree burns.

Luper suffered second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder.

“A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Tim, Brian and their families during this difficult time,” the SBI said in a statement. “The support has been tremendous. On behalf of the Luper and Joy families, thank you!”

The GoFundMe, shared by the SBI, raised more than $28,000, more than three times the $9,000 goal, over about two days.

A man has been charged in the investigation, WRAL reports.

Authorities found at least one pipe bomb when they pulled over Jimmy Tyndall, 33, in a car near Spivey’s Corner, deputies told WRAL.

Tyndall is facing several charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and mephedrone possession in connection with the blast.

He is currently in the Sampson County Jail.